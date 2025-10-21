Spain wants to stop changing the clocks Spain, along with Finland and Poland, urges Brussels to review the twice-yearly clock changes.

HQ We just got the news. Spain is urging the European Union to put an end to the twice-yearly clock changes, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stressing that the measure no longer brings energy savings and disrupts citizens' biological rhythms. The request comes as Finland and Poland also voice support for abandoning daylight saving time, prompting Brussels to announce a fresh review of the policy. Although the European Parliament backed ending the practice years ago, a lack of consensus among member states delayed action. Spain now calls for swift compliance with the majority vote, arguing that Europe should prioritize citizens' daily lives over tradition. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the post below or at the following link. Go!