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Anthony Taylor, 47-year-old English referee who has been working in the Premier League since 2010 and in international competitions since 2013, has retired, citing intense pressure and constant scrutiny. His last match was the Portugal vs. Spain World Cup round of 16 match on July 6, ended 1-0 with goal by Mikel Merino.

He announced it in a statement through the English refereeing body Pro Ref: "Officiating at the elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant. The time is now right to step aside and look forward to transitioning to the next chapter of my career."

In total, Taylor officiated 831 matches, including 432 Premier League matches, the FA Cup finals in 2017 and 2020 and the 2015 EFL Cup final, as well as matches in World Cups 2022 and 2026.

Mourinho confronted Taylor in a car park in 2023

He also officiated the 2023 Europa League final between Roma and Sevilla. When Roma lost the final, the coach José Mourinho said he was a disgrace and later confronted Taylor in the car park at the stadium, and the Portuguese coach was given a four-match ban. Later the referee denounced that he had been insulted when he was with his family at the Budapest airport.

In an interview with BBC last year, Taylor said that VAR had created false expectations, that there would no longer be any mistakes, and talked about the fear of failure many referees have.