Spain urges for the exclusion of Israel and Russia from international sports competitions Pedro Sánchez calls for decisive action as conflicts continue to affect international events.

Spain's Prime Minister has called for Israel and Russia to be excluded from international sports events until the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza come to an end. Speaking after violent protests in Madrid disrupted a major cycling race, he condemned the unrest that forced the cancellation of the final stage and podium ceremony. The leader emphasized the need for global sports bodies to take a stand against acts of violence, framing the bans as a necessary step to uphold international responsibility and solidarity. Madrid Spain; 05 10 2023: Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejón Prime Minister of Spain and general secretary of spanish socialist party during intervention in the spanish congress of deputies // Shutterstock