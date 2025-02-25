Spain urges European Union to define its own China policy

HQ

In the midst of ongoing tensions between Washington and Brussels, Spain has called on the European Union to craft its own policy towards China, warning against simply following the confrontational path set by President Donald Trump (via Financial Times).

José Manuel Albares, Spain's foreign minister, emphasized that the EU must act autonomously, deciding when China is a partner and when it is a competitor. While some European capitals lean towards aligning with the US on a tougher stance against Beijing, others are cautious not to risk their economic ties with China, especially in sectors like trade and climate change.

Spain, actively seeking Chinese investment, has urged a nuanced approach, balancing the potential for collaboration with necessary protection of European interests. Madrid's stance reflects broader concerns within the EU about the future of its relationship with China, particularly as Beijing continues its support of Russia amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine.