Spain urges China to step up in shaping a multipolar world

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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called on China to take on a greater global leadership role, arguing that a more "multipolar" world requires stronger engagement from Beijing on key international issues.

Speaking at Tsinghua University during his latest visit to China, Sánchez said the country should play a bigger part in tackling challenges such as climate change, global security, inequality and the governance of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

His remarks come at a time when many European leaders are reassessing global alliances, particularly as the United States shows signs of stepping back from leadership roles in several international arenas. Sánchez stressed that Europe must also "redouble its efforts" in response to this shifting balance of power.

The Spanish leader is expected to meet Xi Jinping to discuss geopolitical issues and strengthen bilateral ties. Spain has positioned itself as one of the more open European economies toward China, advocating for cooperation rather than confrontation despite ongoing trade and security concerns.