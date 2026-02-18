Spain uncovers new masterpiece by Gaudí: A century-old chalet hidden in the Catalan mountains

HQ

A secluded modernist chalet in the mountains north of Barcelona has been officially confirmed as a creation of Antoni Gaudí, Catalonia's most celebrated architect. The Xalet del Catllaràs, built in 1905 to house engineers for a nearby coal mine, was commissioned by Gaudí's lifelong patron Eusebi Güell.

Xalet del Catllaràs // Shutterstock

The chalet displays Gaudí's signature naturalistic style, with forms inspired by plants and animals, and features pointed arches reminiscent of his later masterpiece, the Sagrada Familia. Although Gaudí designed the initial plans, he did not oversee construction, which deviated from his original vision.

Catalan heritage authorities, led by Gaudí studies expert Galdric Santana Roma, conducted extensive research to confirm the attribution. "This discovery enriches our understanding of Gaudí's work and adds depth to his centenary commemorations," said Culture Minister Sònia Hernández Almodóvar.

The recognition of Xalet del Catllaràs comes as Barcelona celebrates 100 years since Gaudí's death, alongside ongoing efforts to complete the central tower of the Sagrada Família, set to become the city's tallest building...