Spain to offer legal status to 25,000 migrants affected by Valencia floods

HQ

In response to last year's floods in eastern Spain, the Spanish government has introduced a new policy offering year-long work and residence permits to approximately 25,000 migrants who were directly affected by the disaster.

The catastrophic floods, which hit in late October and early November, led to over 220 fatalities and caused widespread damage, including the destruction of nearly 60,000 homes and 105,000 cars, as well as severe impacts on businesses around Valencia.

As part of a broader effort to protect vulnerable foreign nationals, the new legislation aims to prevent these migrants from being placed in illegal status, providing them with a crucial lifeline. The initiative, also including student permits, is set to help those living in flood-stricken areas between October 28 and November 4, 2024. For now, it remains to be seen how this policy will evolve in the coming months.