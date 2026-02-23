Spain to declassify files on 1981 coup attempt

HQ

On Wednesday, Spain will release documents that may provide new insight into the 1981 coup attempt, a plot that sought to derail its young democracy, as prime minister Pedro Sánchez announced today on social media.

The Spanish prime minister framed the declassification as settling a "historic debt" with the public, emphasizing that understanding the past is key to building a freer future. The files could clarify the involvement of former King Juan Carlos I, intelligence agencies, and other state institutions, though some documents are known to have disappeared.

The coup, led by Civil Guard lieutenant colonel Antonio Tejero, saw armed men storm the lower house of parliament, holding lawmakers hostage for 17 hours in an attempt to restore dictatorship. The plot ultimately failed after King Juan Carlos delivered a televised address affirming support for the constitutional government, cementing the monarchy's role in defending Spain's fledgling democracy...

Pedro Sánchez on X:

Memory cannot be kept under lock and key. Tomorrow we will declassify the 23F documents to settle a historic debt with the citizens. Democracies must know their past in order to build a freer future. Thank you to those who opened the way.