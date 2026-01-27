Spain to compensate victims of deadly high speed train crash with 20 million euros

HQ

Spain will pay around €20 million in compensation to the victims of last week's high speed train crash near Cordoba, a disaster that killed 45 people and injured more than 150. Transport Minister Oscar Puente confirmed the measures on Tuesday, as the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of one of its deadliest rail accidents since 2013.

According to the government, families of those killed will receive €216,000 each within a maximum of three months. The compensation combines direct state aid and insurance payments, with officials stressing the need to act quickly rather than force victims into lengthy legal processes. Authorities say the goal is to avoid adding financial uncertainty to an already devastating emotional situation.

Those injured in the crash will also receive compensation, with payments ranging from €2,400 to €84,000 depending on the severity of their injuries. Puente acknowledged that standard administrative timelines often fail to reflect the urgency of national tragedies, insisting that victims should not be left waiting years for support...