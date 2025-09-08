Spain thrashes Turkey 6-0 in World Cup qualification

HQ

The European champions have carried a display of authority at the World Cup qualifiers, and they have defeated Turkey 6-0. As part of the World Cup European qualifiers, Spain knew that Turkey was the toughest rival at group E, with Georgia and Bulgaria. On Thursday, they defeated Bulgaria 3-0, but on Sunday night, they doubled the tally with a thrashing that gives them a firm goal average of 9, which would give them the top spot of the group in case of a draw.

Despite the initiative shown by Arda Guler at Turkey, Spain reached easily found Ugurcan Cakir's goal, who avoided an even bigger defeat. Very quickly Pedri put La Roja up, followed by a hat-trick from Mikel Merino and another goal by Pedri.

As a reminder, only the top team of the group gets direct qualification to World Cup. The runner-up would have to play a play-off to reach World Cup 2026 in USA, Canada and Mexico. Group stage World Cup qualifiers for European sides will continue in October and end in November.