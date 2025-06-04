Spain, Sweden and Germany join France in Women's Nations League final four

HQ

The group stage in women's Nations League has ended, and the four semi-finalists are decided. Before this week's games, France was the only one confirmed to qualify: there were four groups, and only the first one would qualify. That led to some exciting matches yesterday to come up with the four finalists: France, Germany, Spain and Sweden.

This will be the second Women's Nations League edition, with Spain as defending champions, as well as World Champion. Spain came from behind to beat England 2-1, with two goals by Claudia Pina.

The other two finalist thrashed their rivals, revealing that the level in women's football in Europe is still somewhat unbalanced: Germany beat Austria 6-0, and Sweden beat Denmark 6-1. The group stage had also some other egregious results like Spain beating Portugal 7-1 or Germany beating Scotland 6-1...

When is the Women's Nations League final four

After this international break, comes a period of rest before Euro UEFA Championships returns in the month of July. The Women's Nations League semi-finals will come much later: after a draw next Friday, semi-finals will take place between 22 and 28 October, with the final and the third place matche sometime between November 26 and December 2, 2025.