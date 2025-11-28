Spain survives Germany's assault and all will be decided in second leg of Women's Nations League: 0-0

HQ

The fact that Women's Nations League final is a two-legged match has been controversial, but after tonight's match, it might not be such a bad idea... specially for Spain, who resisted a much more aggressive Germany that however failed to convert any of the chances.

Thus, despite the result, Spain can finally rest after an uncharacteristically weak match for the World Champions, dominated by Germany, which left the pitch frustrated for their bad luck.

The match ended 0-0, so everything will be solved in the second leg, a true final match, on Tuesday... with Spain enjoying home advantage: it will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano, home of Atlético de Madrid, at 18:30 CET, 17:30 GMT.

How to watch Women's Nations League

The competition is only broadcast on the public channels on each respective country. There are no international broadcasters for this match.



Germany: ZDF



Spain: RTVE



Frane:France TV



Sweden: SVT

