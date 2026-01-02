Spain suffers a heavy defeat at the opening match of the United Cup: 3-0 for Argentina

HQ

The first tennis competition of the year, the United Cup, has started with Argentina winning all three matches against Spain at this mixed competition.

Sebastián Báez defeated Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4 in the men's singles, and Solana Sierra defeated Jessica Bouzas 6-4 5-7 6-0 in the women's singles match, despite their lower ranks (both Spaniard were in the Top 50). Then, the duo made by Guido Andreozzi and María Lourdes Carlé defeated Yvonne Carvalle-Reimers and Íñigo Cervantes 7-6(6), 6-2 in the mixed doubles match

Given the format of the competition, Spain is not yet eliminated, but it would need a miracle as their other rival in the group is defending champions United States, with Coco Gauff (World No. 3 in WTA) and Taylor Fritz (World No. 3 in ATP).

What is the United Cup and how many points does it award?

The United Cup is the only competition in the official ATP and WTA circuits to have mixed-doubles matches, and despite players representing their countries, such as Davis Cup, the winners also earn points, as many as 500 points for the winners. It will be played until January 11 in Perth and Sydney.