Spain slashes legal working week to 37.5 hours

Spain has officially approved a reduction in the legal working week, lowering it from 40 to 37.5 hours, effective in 2026. The decision, supported by the country's coalition government and spearheaded by Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz, is designed to enhance productivity while offering workers more personal time, with no reduction in wages. This shift places Spain among the growing list of countries rethinking the standard workweek. France, for example, has already implemented a 35-hour workweek, while Iceland has trialed a four-day workweek with positive results.

However, the Spanish reform faces opposition from employer groups, who argue that it could increase business costs and hinder competitiveness. The plan has also faced resistance from political parties, with some calling for a delay to help small businesses adjust. While this reform is seen as a progressive step in improving employee satisfaction, questions remain about its potential economic impact and whether other countries will follow Spain's lead.

Do you believe shorter working hours could lead to better results?