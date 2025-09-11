Spain signals possible Eurovision 2026 withdrawal over Israel participation The decision reflects growing unease over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

HQ Here in Spain, we've received news that our country might not take part in Eurovision if Israel does. "I don't think we can normalize Israel's participation in international events as if nothing is happening," Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun warned. He emphasized that the decision would be in the hands of RTVE, Spain's national broadcaster, and echoed calls from the Prime Minister urging the European Broadcasting Union to bar Israel, while stressing that opposing Israel's participation is not anti-Semitic but a protest against what he described as the government's actions in Gaza. Other European broadcasters have also voiced concerns, with some considering withdrawal if Israel competes. What do you think about the situation? Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 // Shutterstock