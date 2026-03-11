Spain says relations with US remain "normal" despite Trump trade threats

HQ

Relations between Spain and the United States remain "operating normally" despite recent trade threats from Donald Trump, according to Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares.

Speaking in Madrid, Albares said diplomatic relations between the two countries continued without disruption: "Our embassy in Washington ​is operating normally and has all the contacts it should have as usual."

José Manuel Albares // Shutterstock

Tensions escalated after Spain's government, led by Pedro Sánchez, opposed the US-Israeli war on Iran and barred US aircraft from using joint military bases in southern Spain for operations linked to the conflict.

Trump previously threatened to impose a full trade embargo on Spain and criticised the country for failing to meet NATO's new defence spending target. Albares said there had been no discussions with Washington about relocating US bases such as Naval Station Rota and Morón Air Base, which serve as key logistical hubs for NATO operations. Spain also announced €9 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon amid escalating regional tensions.