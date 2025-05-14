Spain rules out cyberattack in April blackout

Dansk
The latest new son Spain. We now know that Spanish authorities have found no sign of a cyberattack targeting the national grid operator Redeia during the power outage that disrupted much of Spain and Portugal on April 28.
The Energy Minister Sara Aagesen has concluded on Wednesday its preliminary investigation, putting aside earlier concerns. Despite early comments suggesting all options were on the table, the government now leans toward technical causes.