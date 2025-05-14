English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Spain rules out cyberattack in April blackout

Initial suspicions dismissed as government confirms no evidence of malicious interference.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest new son Spain. We now know that Spanish authorities have found no sign of a cyberattack targeting the national grid operator Redeia during the power outage that disrupted much of Spain and Portugal on April 28.

The Energy Minister Sara Aagesen has concluded on Wednesday its preliminary investigation, putting aside earlier concerns. Despite early comments suggesting all options were on the table, the government now leans toward technical causes.

Spain rules out cyberattack in April blackout
Madrid, Spain - April 28, 2025: Man smoking a pipe and reading a book by LED lamp light on the street after a power outage // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsSpainPortugal


Loading next content