Spain recovers 99.95% of power after massive nationwide blackout

The latest news on Spain . We now know that the country has restored 99.95% of its electricity demand following Monday's large-scale blackout that left much of the Iberian Peninsula without power.

According to the national grid operator, nearly 25,800 MW are now being supplied across the country, while technical teams continue working from the control center to fully normalize the system and ensure long-term stability.

Despite the near-total recovery, rail operations remain limited and the cause of the sudden 15GW loss, around 60% of national demand, has yet to be determined. Authorities are still evaluating potential factors behind the massive nationwide blackout.