Spain rejects Trump's Board of Peace: "We appreciate the invitation, but we decline"

Spain will not take part in the Board of Peace initiative promoted by US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Thursday, drawing a clear line between Madrid and Washington's latest diplomatic project. Speaking after a special European Union summit in Brussels, Sánchez stressed that the decision was consistent with Spain's foreign policy principles.

"We appreciate the invitation, but we decline," Sánchez told reporters, adding that Spain believes global conflicts should be addressed through established international frameworks. He underlined Madrid's commitment to international law, the United Nations system, and multilateral cooperation as the basis for rejecting the proposal.

Pedro Sánchez // Shutterstock

The Board of Peace was unveiled this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos and is presented by Washington as a tool to help broker and monitor ceasefires, organize security arrangements, and coordinate reconstruction efforts in post-conflict regions. The initiative stems from Trump's Gaza peace plan and aims to give the US a central role in managing conflict resolution.

The launch ceremony revealed limited support among traditional US allies. Canada, Britain, and all European Union member states except Hungary and Bulgaria were absent, highlighting skepticism within Europe. Sánchez also noted that the Palestinian Authority was not included in the initiative, a key concern for Spain. Israel has joined the board, alongside Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.