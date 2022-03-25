Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra enhanced in Microsoft Flight Simulator

HQ

Ever since the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator back in 2020, the French developer Asobo Studio has continuously fleshed out the already stunning game with so called World Updates, which enhances hundreds of important placed in various regions.

The first one was Japan, which was followed by USA, United Kingdom, France/Benelux, Nordics, Germany/Austria/Switzerland, Australia and now they have added one of the most beautiful corners of the world; Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra. As usual, this is a free update, and we have a trailer below for you to enjoy as well as a selection of screenshots from a few of the new places you can enjoy from above.