Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Ghostwire Tokyo
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Microsoft Flight Simulator

      Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra enhanced in Microsoft Flight Simulator

      Asobo Studios simulation title continues to be enhanced.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Ever since the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator back in 2020, the French developer Asobo Studio has continuously fleshed out the already stunning game with so called World Updates, which enhances hundreds of important placed in various regions.

      The first one was Japan, which was followed by USA, United Kingdom, France/Benelux, Nordics, Germany/Austria/Switzerland, Australia and now they have added one of the most beautiful corners of the world; Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra. As usual, this is a free update, and we have a trailer below for you to enjoy as well as a selection of screenshots from a few of the new places you can enjoy from above.

      HQ
      Microsoft Flight SimulatorMicrosoft Flight Simulator
      Microsoft Flight SimulatorMicrosoft Flight Simulator
      Microsoft Flight SimulatorMicrosoft Flight Simulator
      Microsoft Flight SimulatorMicrosoft Flight Simulator
      Microsoft Flight SimulatorMicrosoft Flight Simulator
      Microsoft Flight SimulatorMicrosoft Flight Simulator

      Related texts

      0
      Microsoft Flight SimulatorScore

      Microsoft Flight Simulator
      REVIEW. Written by Lorenzo Mosna

      "Microsoft Flight Simulator is an extraordinary game that looks to the next-generation a few months before the release of the new consoles."



      Loading next content