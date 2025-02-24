Spain pledges 1 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine

HQ

During a visit to Kyiv on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain will provide Ukraine with an additional 1 billion euros in military aid this year.

The funding is part of a broader 10-year security and defense agreement established in May 2024, reflecting Spain's continued commitment to Ukraine's war effort. Last year, Spain had already allocated over 1 billion euros to support Ukraine's defense, reinforcing its role as a key European partner in the conflict.

Sanchez stressed the importance of Ukraine and the European Union being directly involved in any future peace negotiations with Moscow, at a time when growing concerns emerge over the diplomatic direction of the United States under President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian and European leaders worry that a swift rapprochement between Washington and Moscow could leave Kyiv in a vulnerable position. For now, it remains to be seen how this latest aid package will impact the balance of power on the battlefield.