Spain plays tonight match against England as a "final" in 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers

HQ

The qualifiers for FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 return today, Friday, June 5, with Matchday 5. Only the leader of each group in the League A will advance to the World Cup without the need for play-offs, and Group A3, with Spain and England, tonight's match in Palma de Mallorca (21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST) will be like a "final" in the qualification stage.

England leads Group A3 having won all four previous matches (12 points) and Spain is second with 9 points, losing 1-0 against England in April. If England wins tonight, they will secure the qualification, but if Spain wins, everything will be decided on Matchday 6 (June 9).

After the league phase ends on June 6, four countries would have qualified for 2027 Women's World Cup. As it stands now, those countries would be Denmark in Group A1, Netherlands in Group A2, England in Group A3, and Germany in Group A4. Play-offs with the rest of teams in League A, as well as the best three of League B and the best and some runner-ups on League C will take place between October 7 and December 5 2026.