Spain passes Germany in the race for the fifth Champions League spot during calamitous round for England

One of the most commented aspects of this year's edition of UEFA Champions League was how England had placed six out of six teams in Champions League knockout rounds, showing the superiority of Premier League among all the European leagues. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Tottenham were all in the last 16 of the Champions League, and many were favourites in their respective duels.

However, this week's games were a disaster few anticipated. All six English teams went winless in the first leg: Liverpool lost by one goal to Galatasaray; Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City lost by three goals to Atleti, PSG and Real Madrid; and Arsenal and Newcastle tied 1-1 to Leverkusen and Barcelona.

The results have had an immediate effect in the UEFA coefficient, determined by the success of the country's clubs in European competition. England still leads with 22,513 points, but Spain, with 18,031 points, has passed Germany with 18,000 points. The two best countries in the ranking will get an extra Champions League spot next season: England will almost certainly get it, and now the battle is between Spain, Germany and Italy (17,357 points) for that extra spot.

Two weeks ago, Spain was third with 17,406 points, and Germany was second with 17,571 points.

Europa League and Conference League also count for the coefficient:

England has Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in Europa League, and Crystal Palace in Conference League;

Spain has Betis and Celta de Vigo in Europa League, and Rayo Vallecano in Conference League;

Germany has Freiburg and Stuttgart in Europa League, and Mainz 05 in Conference League;

and Italy has Bologna and Roma in Europa League; and Fiorentina in Conference League.