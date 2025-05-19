Spain orders removal of over 65,000 Airbnb listings

Dansk
The latest news on Spain. On Monday, Spain's consumer ministry has instructed Airbnb to take down more than 65,000 holiday rental listings that failed to comply with regulations, aiming to curb illegal short-term rentals and protect housing availability for locals.
The move aligns with broader efforts by government and city councils to regulate tourism rentals and limit their impact on local communities. For now, it remains to be seen how Airbnb will respond to these demands and how this will affect Spain's tourism rental market.