Spain launches probe into X, Meta, and TikTok over AI-generated abuse content

Spain's government announced on Tuesday that it will ask prosecutors to investigate social media giants X, Meta, and TikTok for allegedly spreading AI-generated child sexual abuse material. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the platforms were undermining children's mental health, dignity, and rights, and that "the impunity of these giants must end."

The decision escalates tensions between the US and Europe over regulating Big Tech. X and TikTok had not immediately responded, while Meta declined to comment. The announcement follows similar actions in France, where police raided X's Paris offices over related allegations; the company denied any wrongdoing...