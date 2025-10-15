Spain hits back at Trump's tariffs threat: It's going to hurt you more than us

HQ

Yesterday, Trump threatened Spain with new tariffs just hours after a tense handshake with Sánchez. Now, Spain fired back at Trump's threats of tariffs, cautioning that such actions would ultimately burden Americans more than Spaniards. Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz described the proposed measures as an "intended punishment" that risks hitting key industries, including oil and automotive, while emphasizing Spain's sovereignty in economic matters. "Spain's trade balance with the US is in deficit, meaning these policies are going to hurt the Americans," she warned. At the same time, the Spanish government stressed that it remains a reliable partner, noting cordial interactions with the US despite public disagreements over spending commitments. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!