Spain has a new date with video games at the SAGA Barcelona Game Fest this October

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It's always good news when there are new in-person events where you can try out new video games, chat with their developers, or find out about the latest announcements from the world of video games. Last year, Gamereactor was a Media Partner for BCN Game Fest (the Barcelona video game festival formerly known as Indie Dev Day) and this year the event will take place from 9 to 11 October, just after the San Diego Comic Con Malaga.

The event will take place at the Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc venue, a 14,000-square-metre space, where there will be numerous activities for industry professionals, a B2B area for doing business, and the participation of studios and projects from over 35 countries is expected. This event stems from the merger of the sector's three leading trade fairs (Plataforma per la Llengua, BCN Game Fest and Retrobarcelona), with the aim of establishing itself as the main meeting point for the video game industry.

SAGA BCN Game Fest will feature video game exhibition stands with demos of new games, specialist shops, and areas selling merchandise. It will also feature an esports and competitions zone, a large area dedicated to the promotion and preservation of retro video games, as well as a zone with family leisure activities and a food court, and there will also be a programme of numerous workshops, podcasts, conferences, talks, and round-table discussions.

Are you planning to visit Barcelona in October?