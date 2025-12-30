Spain grants Airbus exception to Israeli tech ban

HQ

Spain has granted Airbus special permission to continue producing aircraft and drones using Israeli technology at its Spanish facilities, despite a national ban on military and dual-use products from Israel introduced in September over the conflict in Gaza. The decision aims to protect thousands of high-skilled jobs and maintain the industrial and export capacity of the European aerospace giant.

The exemption covers aircraft models including the A400M and C295 transport planes, the A330 MRTT refuelling aircraft, and SIRTAP surveillance drones built at Airbus sites in Madrid and Seville. Together, these operations account for around 60% of Spain's air and defence exports and employ approximately 14,000 people.

Airbus is collaborating with the Ministry of Defence

Spanish ministers highlighted that Airbus is collaborating with the Ministry of Defence on plans to gradually reduce reliance on Israeli technology. The move underscores the tension between upholding political sanctions and preserving vital domestic industries, with potential friction within the ruling coalition over the decision.

The government's broader measures on Israel also include blocking imports and advertising from settlements in occupied territories. The Airbus exception marks the first major deviation from these policies, reflecting both economic pressures and strategic interests in Spain's aerospace sector.