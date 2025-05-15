Spain: Granada substation identified as trigger of April blackout

HQ

The latest news on Spain . Spanish authorities have traced the origin of last month's massive blackout to a sudden power loss at a substation in Granada, followed by near-simultaneous failures in Badajoz and Seville, Spain's energy minister said on Wednesday.

The incidents caused a 2.2 GW drop in generation, disrupting the grid across Spain and Portugal. Ongoing investigations are examining possible voltage issues and prior system volatility, but officials rule out cyberattacks or grid capacity problems.