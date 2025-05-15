English
Spain: Granada substation identified as trigger of April blackout

Spain points to cascading failures in Granada, Badajoz and Seville as root cause of April outage.

The latest news on Spain. Spanish authorities have traced the origin of last month's massive blackout to a sudden power loss at a substation in Granada, followed by near-simultaneous failures in Badajoz and Seville, Spain's energy minister said on Wednesday.

The incidents caused a 2.2 GW drop in generation, disrupting the grid across Spain and Portugal. Ongoing investigations are examining possible voltage issues and prior system volatility, but officials rule out cyberattacks or grid capacity problems.

Madrid, Spain - April 28, 2025: People selling candles and lighters on the streets after the power outage // Shutterstock

