Spain faces allmighty United States and France takes on the hosts Germany in Women's Basketball World Cup

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The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup rests today, and the two semi-finals will take place tomorrow, after Spain beat Australia 89-66 and Germany, the host country, also beat Belgium 93-74 on Thursday's games. Earlier France had thrashed China (90-61) and USA demolised Hungary 108-56, setting the semi-finals.

And Spain has got the "bad" semi-final, getting paired with the United States, the country that has won the last four editions of the tournament (2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022), and overall 11 World Championships since the competition was created in 1953.

Nobody wants to face United States, although earlier this week, Italy nearly, nearly stunned USA in the group stage: the match ended 55-52, the fewest points USA had scored in a World Cup win since they beat Australia 42-38 in 1967.

Meanwhile, France will face Germany, going against the home crowd in Berlin. These is the FIBA Women's World Cup schedule for the weekend:

FIBA Women's World Cup semi-finals



Semifinal 1: France vs. Germany, Saturday September 12, 16:30 CEST, 15:30 BST



Semifinal 2: Spain vs. USA, Saturday September 12, 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST



Third place match: Sunday, September 13, 16:30 CEST, 15:30 BST



Final: Sunday, September 13, 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST

