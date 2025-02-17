Spain: European leaders need to address preventing Russian aggression from being rewarded

HQ

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has stated that European leaders are set to gather in Paris on Monday to address a growing concern: how to ensure that any peace talks related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine do not end up rewarding Russian aggression.

During a recent interview with Onda Cero, Albares emphasised that rewarding a war of aggression would set a dangerous precedent, urging that no country should be encouraged to pursue such actions.

He also expressed scepticism about the immediate prospect of peace, stating that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue to attack and bomb Ukraine in the foreseeable future.

"Nobody is considering sending troops to Ukraine, because peace is still a long way off. Today Russia will bomb Ukraine again and tomorrow too. I don't see peace on the horizon, although one of the considerations is how to help peace to come about as soon as possible. The day peace is proposed, we have to see what kind of peace we are talking about."

This follows an emergency summit call convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, which will include leaders from key European Union nations and the United Kingdom to reassess their strategy on Ukraine.

The summit comes after U.S. President Donald Trump caused concern among European NATO allies and Ukraine by announcing an unsanctioned peace talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin. For now, it remains to be seen how European leaders will respond to the shifting dynamics in the conflict.