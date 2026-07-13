Spain ensures bright football future and wins UEFA U-19 Championship

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While most football fans in Spain are now focusing on the World Cup, with Spain facing France on Tuesday July 14, the Royal Spanish Football Federation conquered another title last Saturday that ensures Spain will have plenty of quality players for the future: they won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

Spain U-19 team defeated Germany 2-0, with goals by Hugo López from Villarreal B and Mario Rivas from Real Madrid Castilla. The squad featured multiple players from Real Madrid B-team, including some who have made several appearances for the main team, including Thiado Pitatch, Jesús Fortea or Daniel Yáñez.

Spain added a 13th title in this competition for squads of players at 19 or younger (most born in 2007), the most of any nation at this annual competition, held since 1948. And that is without counting players also born in 2007 that have been included directly in the senior team, like Lamine Yamal or Pau Cubarsí...