Spain downplays NATO spending dispute with Trump

The latest news on the United States and Spain . Spain's government has dismissed concerns about possible fallout from its decision not to adopt NATO's upcoming 5% defence spending target. "Spain will be a responsible ally," Carlos Cuerpo said in an interview.



"No repercussions should derive from making good on our commitments and from being a reliable NATO ally, covering for the capabilities that we did commit to and that are necessary to defend NATO from the different threats that have been identified by experts."

While some NATO leaders push for increased budgets in response to growing threats, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo reaffirmed the country's commitment to collective military capabilities, arguing that Spain's contributions remain aligned with alliance requirements.