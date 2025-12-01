Spain dismantles neo-Nazi terror cell linked to American-based group known as "The Base"

HQ

Spanish police have dismantled the country's first known cell tied to the neo-Nazi group "The Base", EU-designated as a terrorist organization.

Authorities arrested three individuals, remanding the suspected leader in custody in Castellon, north of Valencia. Weapons recovered included firearms, training guns, ammunition, knives, and tactical gear, alongside neo-Nazi materials.

"The Base", founded in 2018 in the US, advocates "accelerationism," aiming to destabilize democratic institutions. Spanish police said the suspects were highly radicalized, conducted paramilitary training, and had expressed readiness to carry out attacks.

Spanish police said that the group was also using social media to recruit sympathizers. The cell's leader had direct contact with the group's founder, who recently called for the consolidation of international cells.