The latest news on the United States and Spain . Following the NATO summit in The Hague, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reaffirmed that Spain will meet alliance capability goals while maintaining its current defence budget.



"In today's summit, NATO wins and Spain wins something very important for our society, which is security and the welfare state," stated Sanchez, as he insisted Spain would uphold its commitments to the alliance.

Sánchez also thanked the allies for showing "respect to Spain's sovereignty." "I hope that in tomorrow's European Council in Brussels, we'll talk less about percentages of GDP and more about joint production, joint purchases and interoperability," he added.

The proposed increase responds to long-standing demands from President Donald Trump and rising security fears in Europe. While all allies have formally agreed to the plan, Spain has voiced its reluctance, arguing that lower investment still meets NATO obligations.