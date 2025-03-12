Spain cracks down on unlabelled AI content with heavy fines

HQ

Spain is taking a tough stance on artificial intelligence-generated content, introducing a bill that slaps companies with fines reaching 38 million dollars or 7% of their revenue if they fail to label AI-created material (via Reuters).

The legislation, closely aligned with the European Union's AI Act, aims to combat misinformation and prevent AI from manipulating the public through deepfakes and subliminal messaging.

The country's newly established AI watchdog, AESIA, will oversee compliance, reinforcing Spain's position as a leader in AI regulation. For now, it remains to be seen whether other countries will take a similar path.