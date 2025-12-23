Spain conveys "full solidarity" with Denmark and Greenland after Trump appoints special envoy

HQ

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has voiced full support for Denmark and Greenland after the United States appointed a special envoy to Greenland.

Sánchez said respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is a core EU principle, adding that Spain stands in solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. He also said Arctic security should be handled with allies and partners.

The statement followed Trump's appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as United States special envoy to Greenland, citing its importance to United States national security. Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty, has rejected any suggestion it could be sold.

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, on X:

"Respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity is central to the EU and to all nations of the world. Security in the Arctic is a priority on which we seek to work with allies and partners. We convey our full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland."