Spain commemorates Valencia floods anniversary

HQ

Spain marks today one year since the devastating floods that claimed 237 lives across the country. One year since what has been described as one of Europe's deadliest flooding disasters in the last 50 years.

The floods, which struck on October 29, 2024, were triggered by torrential rains that caused flash floods across eastern and southeastern Spain. The southern suburbs of Valencia were hit the hardest, with 229 of the victims found there.

As commemoration, residents in Valencia will lay out 229 emergency foil blankets in a public square to honor the victims, while two silent, torch-lit marches will converge in Benetusser, one of the areas most affected by the floods.

Valencia floods // Shutterstock

Despite the somber tone of the anniversary, public anger remains strong. Over the weekend, tens of thousands took to the streets demanding the resignation of conservative regional leader Carlos Mazón, accusing his government of failing to issue timely warnings.

In response, Spain's government announced on Tuesday a new €5 billion ($5.8 billion) package of loan guarantees to support affected households and businesses. More than €8 billion has already been allocated for recovery and cleanup efforts.

The 2024 floods were caused by a weather phenomenon known locally as a DANA, a high-altitude isolated depression formed when cold and warm air masses collide. Scientists warn that these extreme events are becoming more frequent as a result of climate change.