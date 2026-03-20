Spain coach responds to CONMEBOL president who said that Argentina won Finalissima because Spain didn't show up

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The highly anticipated match between Spain and Argentina, the Finalissima between the American and European champions, was cancelled because both countries couldn't agree on a new venue after the original plans in Qatar were scrapped. The teams will play friendly matches instead, but controversy continued when Alejandro Domínguez, CONMEBOL president, said that they could be considered "champions" of the Finalissima because Spain "didn't show up".

Domínguez, talking to Radio La Red in Argentina, said that "we are two-time Champions of the Finalissima, they didn't even show up", and that "if we apply a walkover, you're a two-time Finalissima champion", adding fuel to the controversy as UEFA originally pointed fingers at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for rejecting multiple proposals to play the match. Argentina reportedly refused to play the match at the Bernabéu, asking for a neutral venue. UEFA proposed making it a two-legged final with another match in Argentina, but they refused.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, asked about the CONMEBOL president words, said that "there's not doubt that the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have always been inclined to play the match for multiple reasons: it's a final, a title, against Argentina. It regrettably wasn't played because of circumstances that have nothing to do with the RFEF".