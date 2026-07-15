Spain coach Luis de la Fuente takes pride: France lost against "the best team in the world"

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Before the match against France, everyone in Spain had fear, nerves, almost like an inferiority complex: Spain is great, but France is France, France have been the best team and most fearsome team in the World Cup, it would take a huge effort to survive the match. But after 90 minutes, Spain not only beat France, they were superior, had a clear strategy in place and nullified all attempts by Mbappé and Dembélé.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was cautious, like everyone else, before the match, but when asked by RTVE after the match, he stood tall and took pride of his team. "Today we faced one of the best national teams in the world. But they were up against the best team in the world", the coach said. "They deserve everything because they demonstrate their commitment, generosity, solidarity, and talent day after day. They make the difficult look easy".

Luis de la Fuente took charge of the national team after World Cup 2022 disappointment, with Spain eliminated in the round of 16. "When we started, almost four years ago, we had a very clear idea. We have remained true to it and it has brought us here", De la Fuente said. "Being in the World Cup final is a privilege, it's only for the chosen few, and you have to take it all in".

Spain will face England or Argentina in their second World Cup final in history, after winning the 2010 final. That victory, the team with Iniesta, Xavi, Piqué, Busquets, Alonso, Villa, Ramos, Puyol, and Casillas and marked a generation of Spaniards, winning three major championships between 2008 and 2012, and now the team of Rodri, Lamine, Oyarzabal, Unai, Nico, Cucurella, Porro are on a similar trajectory.