Spain closes airspace again to US planes involved in Iran war

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Spain has reportedly closed its airspace to US military aircraft involved in strikes against Iran, according to El País, marking a further escalation in its stance against the conflict.

The measure goes beyond Madrid's earlier decision to deny the United States access to jointly operated military bases, and would force American aircraft to reroute when heading toward the Middle East. Exceptions would be made only in emergency situations.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been one of the most outspoken critics of US and Israeli military actions. The decision risks further straining relations with Washington, after President Donald Trump previously threatened trade repercussions over Spain's refusal to support the operation.