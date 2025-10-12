Spain celebrates National Day with grand military parade in Madrid

HQ

Spain marks its National Day this Sunday, October 12, with a grand military parade through the heart of Madrid. In addition, the city of Zaragoza celebrates its biggest festival commemorating the city's patron saint, Our Lady of the Pillar.

King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and other members of the Royal Family preside over the ceremony, which honors the Spanish flag and brings together representatives from across the country's autonomous regions.

Established by law in 1987 and held annually on this date, the day commemorates Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas in 1492, a historical event symbolizing Spain's cultural and linguistic ties with Latin America.

While Madrid hosts the central event, Zaragoza also celebrates its biggest local festivity in honor of Our Lady of the Pillar, the city's patron saint. Across the country, public institutions and citizens take part in ceremonies and cultural activities marking the occasion.

Historically, October 12 was known as Día de la Raza, a name that originated in the early 20th century and is still used in some Latin American nations. It later evolved into Día de la Hispanidad, before officially becoming Spain's Fiesta Nacional.

Beyond Spain, several Latin American countries celebrate the date under different names, such as Argentina's Día de la Diversidad Cultural Americana, Uruguay's Día de las Américas, and Chile's Día del Descubrimiento de Dos Mundos.

Each interpretation reflects a distinct perspective on the encounter between Europe and the Americas and the shared linguistic and cultural heritage that continues to unite the Spanish-speaking world. This is a developing story and will be updated.