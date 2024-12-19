Spain captain Álvaro Morata will pay for the reconstruction of a football pitch destroyed in Valencia's floods

HQ

Last October, a devastating cold front (known in Spanish by its initials DANA) caused floodings that devastated several villages in Valencia. Over two hundred people lost their lives, and hundreds more lost their homes, properties or businesses. The magnitud of the disaster was felt in the world of sports, with games postponed, including Valencia-Real Madrid and dozens of clubs, institutions and individuals expressing their solidarity.

Among the properties destroyed, there were also sporting facilities. The most notable of those was the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, that was set to host the MotoGP final two weeks after the tragedy, which was moved to Barcelona.

But many local sporting facilities were also destroyed. That includes the football pitch in the village of Aldaia, which was completely flooded. Álvaro Morata, Spanish captain that lifted UEFA Euro 2024 last summer, has announced he -or better said, his foundation- will pay for the reconstruction.

The football club Aldaia CF announced that Fundación Álvaro Morata will pay the expected 350,000-400,000 euros to rebuilt the stadium. The works will not just install new artificial grass, but also new facilities, like dressing rooms or grandstands. Other players from the Spanish national squad will join Morata with their contributions.

Álvaro Morata is one of the better known Spanish football players, although not always for the good reasons. He was bullied by many fans solely on sporting reasons -he is a strikers that doesn't score much- and he suffered a depression that made him decided, at the last second, to sign for Milan instead of staying at Atético de Madrid in Spain this season.