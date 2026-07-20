Spain are World Champions again after defeating Argentina 1-0 with overwhelming superiority

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Spain has rightfully conquered another World Cup after defeating Argentina 1-0, with overwhelming superiority during the first 105 minutes of the final, right until Ferran Torres' goal at the start of the second half of extra time.

Never before a team in a World Cup final had failed to make a single shot in the first 90 minutes, but Argentina was overpowered by Spain, following the same style that worked against Portugal, Belgium and France. Spain had 68% ball possession, made almost double passes than their rivals (803 vs. 445) and shot 20 times, 11 on target (without counting two goals ruled out, including one to Nico Williams very controversial); while Argentina only shot 3 times.

Leo Messi's run at World Cup has likely ended now for good: the 39 year old star cried in the pitch while Lamine Yamal, 19, celebrated, although the award for Best Young Player went to his Barça teammate Pau Cubarsí. Unai Simón was chosen best goalkeeper after only conceding one goal in the entire tournament, and Rodri Hernández was chosen Best Player of the World Cup.

This is Spain's second World Cup after 2010, which, like this time, came preceded with an UEFA Euro victory two years earlier... followed by another European Championship two years later. For the first time, the same country owns the World Cup titles for men's and women's tournament!