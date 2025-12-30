Spain and Turkey sign €2.6 billion deal for 30 training jets

HQ

Turkey and Spain have finalized a €2.6 billion ($3.06 billion) deal for the Spanish air force to acquire 30 HURJET light training jets from Turkish Aerospace Industries, with deliveries set to begin in 2028. The agreement also includes integrated training systems, maintenance infrastructure, and long-term operational support.

First foreign sale of Turkey's HURJET trainer

The deal marks the first foreign sale of Turkey's HURJET trainer and follows a cooperation accord signed with Airbus in July as part of broader procurement negotiations. Turkish officials said the agreement could strengthen defense industry collaboration between the two NATO allies.

Turkey has been expanding its defense sector, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, and developing advanced programs including its first indigenous fighter jet, KAAN, and the "Steel Dome" air defense system. The country has also become a major drone producer and exporter in recent years.

Haluk Gorgun, chairman of Turkey's defense industry authority, described the agreement as a "high-value-added and multi-dimensional defense industry export package," highlighting its strategic importance for Ankara.