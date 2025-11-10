Spain and the United States tie for the top spots at Warhammer World Championships 2025

HQ

The Warhammer World Championships have wrapped up, and after days of heated competition in Atlanta we have our overall winners as well as champions for each game you can play in the grimdark far future or across the Mortal Realms.

This year, the top spots were taken in a tie between Spain and the United States. Both countries had 39 tournament points, leaving France in third on 36 points, and Italy in fourth with 34 points. As is often the case with anything invented by the English, England didn't win the Warhammer World Championships, but we weren't embarrassingly low on the leaderboard, earning the fifth place score with 32 points.

As we look to individual winners, we see Richard Siegler of the USA won Warhammer 40,000, Jean-Baptiste Aymes took home the top prize after some hard-fought Age of Sigmar matches, and Fernando Marcos of Spain beat back the competition in Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team.

You can check out all the glorious moments from the tournament in the Warhammer Community rundown here.

