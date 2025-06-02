Spain and England fight for Women's Nations League semi-finals tomorrow: all the details

HQ

Women's Nations League ends this week its Group Stage, and things are red hot in some groups, particularly Group C, with defending champions Spain and England. Over the weekend, both nations thrashed their rivals: Spain won Belgium 5-1, and England won Portugal 6-0. They clearly are on another level, but only one can qualify for the semi-finals (which take place in November 2025).

Times are definitively changing. Nations League, a competition created by UEFA to replace the usual friendlies in the international breaks with no World Cup or Euro Cup qualifiers, was dismissed and ridiculed at first. But with games like this, a rematch of the World Cup 2023, and with a ticket to a semi-final at stake, it's hard not to get excited.

For these two nations, everthing will be decided on Tuesday, June 3, at 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST. England won their latest fixture, in February 2025, but this match takes place in Spain (specifically, at RCDE Stadium, the first time Women's Spanish team plays in Catalonia in nearly 30 years).

A huge attendance is expected: Spain, with 12 points, would settle with a draw, as England has 10 points. But a defeat would let the English side qualify for the semi-finals, as well as taking revenge from World Cup 2023... even before UEFA Women's Championship begins in July.