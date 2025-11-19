Spain and Argentina will play a Finalissima in March 2026, and they could play more matches

HQ

The Finalissima, the former competition that pitted the recent winners of UEFA Euro and the winners of Copa América, will be played again next year, as an "appetiser" for World Cup 2026. It will be the fourth time it happens: France beat Uruguay in 1985, Argentina beat Denmark in 1993, and more recently, Argentina beat Italy in 2022.

The 2026 edition, between Spain and Argentina, will be played in the Lusail Stadium, Qatar, on March 27, 2026, during the international break where the last World Cup play-offs will be played. But there will be more: according to As, both federations (the Spanish RFEF and Argentinian AFA) and both confederations (UEFA and CONMEBOL) are currently talking to add another match during the international break.

The plan at the moment would also involve Saudi Arabia. The idea would be that, three days after the Finalissima, each would play a friendly against Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Who would face who is up to debate: they report that Qatar is still pushing for hosting the Finalissima in their country, but in theory it will be Qatar the country that will host this match, that will pit Leo Messi and Lamine Yamal for the first time, and quite possible the only time...