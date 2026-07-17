SpaceX will likely be looking to launch its Starship next week now, following aborted lift-off

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There were plans in place by SpaceX to launch the Starship craft in the early hours of this morning (for us in Europe that is), in Texas, but this lift-off sequence was aborted in the last minute when a handful of the 33 engines failed to ignite, thus pushing back plans to send the rocket into orbit.

CEO Elon Musk has claimed the delayed launch will likely now happen sometime next week, although an exact date and time has yet to be settled upon. What should be noted is this will be the 13th flight test for the rocket, so the SpaceX team will be familiar with addressing the problems and completing the planned launch sooner than later.

Talking about the aborted launch, Musk took to X to state: "Some of the engines didn't start, triggering an automatic launch abort. Now offloading propellant. Next launch attempt hopefully in a few days. To be confident of a good flight, 2 Raptors will be removed & replaced. Most probable launch timing is early next week."