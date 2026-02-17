SpaceX to compete in Pentagon contest for autonomous drone technology

HQ

SpaceX and its subsidiary xAI are reportedly competing in a secret Pentagon contest to develop voice-controlled, autonomous drone swarming technology, according to Bloomberg News. The $100 million, six-month challenge aims to create systems capable of translating voice commands into digital instructions to control multiple drones simultaneously.

The competition is being run by the US Department of Defense's innovation unit. The development comes after SpaceX acquired xAI, combining Elon Musk's space and defence operations with his artificial intelligence startup ahead of a planned IPO.

SpaceX // Shutterstock

The Pentagon has been accelerating drone development while seeking cost-effective ways to counter unmanned aircraft threats, particularly around major public events such as the upcoming FIFA World Cup and America250 celebrations. Advanced AI tools are seen as central to improving coordination and defence capabilities.

The reported participation marks a shift from Musk's earlier stance. In 2015, he signed an open letter calling for a global ban on offensive autonomous weapons. However, his companies have since secured major AI-related defence contracts, alongside firms such as OpenAI and Google...